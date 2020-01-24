This Winter, Boost Your Digestive System With These Ayurvedic Tips

Winter is the season to enjoy sweets, heavy spicy food, and an immense variety of fruits and vegetables that roll into the market. It is a time to relish the segional dishes like makki ki roti, aloo parathas, gajar halwa, hot rasam, and more.

Digestion depends on the digestive fire Jatharagni. According to Charaka, the famous Ayurvedic physician, in winters, this digestive fire becomes stronger in individuals with a robust constitution and gives them the capacity to consume heavy food. However, continuous exposure to low temperatures may slow the metabolism. To combat this, Ayurveda shares seasonal food wisdom to keep you healthy. The secret of well-being lies in maintaining a balance of an individual’s dosha with the predominant energy of winters. This is achieved by consuming the right type of food every season.

The seasonal regime in Ayurveda is not just limited to food but covers all aspects of an individual’s lifestyle and his/her dosha that regulates the metabolism. Winter is a kapha and a vata season depending on the geographical location of the place.