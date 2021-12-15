8 Natural Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, psoriatic arthritis is a condition which affects people who suffer from psoriasis. It usually develops some time into the disease.

Psoriasis is a skin condition characterised by red patches and scaly skin.

Psoriatic arthritis is characterised by swelling, inflammation, joint pain and stiffness.

Although there is no cure for psoriatic arthritis, the symptoms can be managed in order to prevent the condition from worsening.

Let's have a look at some of the natural remedies that can help us manage the symptoms that are also scientifically proven.