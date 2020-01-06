Winter Skincare the Ayurveda Way: Tips to Keep the Skin Radiant

While winters are for relishing ginger tea, hearty soups and heavy desserts, the onset of the cold season suddenly makes our skin flaky, lips chapped and heels cracked.

However, this doesn't mean that we have suffer these conditions throughout the season.

Every season affects our body and mind in distinct ways. According to Ayurveda our physical, mental and emotional state is deeply influenced by the movement of the Sun, therefore, it prescribes the ‘Routine of the Season’ ( Ritucharya ) based on Sun’s movements to live in harmony and be unaffected by seasonal fluctuations or environmental conditions.