Acidity? These Natural Remedies Can Help

Ayurveda in its texts has many recipes for combatting acidity.
Acidity is one of the most common health issues that one faces today. With an increase in the sedentary lifestyle, heightened stress and intake of meals at no fixed times, it is but natural for acidity to be a part of our lives.
There are many factors that can cause acidity. From pregnancy to intake of certain foods, smoking, excess caffeine or tea and over consumption of citric foods can lead to acidity.
Another common factor for acidity is a long gap between meals.
Nausea: a want to throw up after every meal
Dysphagia: the feeling of food being stuck in the throat
Regurgitation: a sour tasting acid that backs up into your throat
Feeling bloated: feeling full no matter how much or little food you consume
Heartburn: a constant burning feeling that moves from the abdomen to the chest
These are classic symptoms of acidity and can cause a lot of discomfort. Instead of popping in antacids or drowning yourself in sachets of digestion salts, look for alternative ways to combat acidity. Ayurveda in its texts has many recipes for combatting acidity. Here are a few recipes and green teas that you can consume to reduce acidity. If your symptoms are severe, it best to consult a doctor.
They say home remedies are sometimes the best. Here are a couple of easy to do Ayurvedic remedies using ingredients easily available in your kitchen.
Basil leaves has soothing properties that can control acidity.
Chew on freshly washed and cleaned basil leaves twice a day to curb acidity.
You can also brew basil leaves in hot water and let it steep for a while. Sip while it is still hot.
You can also add basil leaves to your regular green and black tea.
An antiacid remedy to be followed during pregnancy
This is an antacid remedy I followed during my pregnancy. All you need is half a glass of cold milk with a spoon or two of sugar dissolved in it.
Buttermilk after meal to aid easy digestion
Whisk some cold yogurt and add roasted and crushed cumin powder along with rock or black salt to the yogurt.
If you want, you can add some water to make it into a chaas or buttermilk and consume it after meals to aid easy digestion.
carom seeds have often been added to food to reduce symptoms of gas and bloating
Also known as ajwain in Hindi, carom seeds have often been added to food to reduce symptoms of gas and bloating.
There are two ways to consume carom seeds. The first one is to lightly roast about a teaspoon of carom seeds in a pan and crush them in a mortar and pestle when it cools down.
Add a pinch of rock salt and eat this to ease feeling of bloating and gas. The second option is to steep carom seeds in boiling water, strain and drink it.
The water can also be cooled down and stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
The blend of carrots and bananas can help to absorb all acids that are causing distress to the stomach
Carrots is not just power food but also rich in beta-carotene and other nutrients that can help repair acid-damaged tissue.
Carrots can help the stomach get better. In a blender add a chopped carrot and a banana. Add some water to blend into a smoothie.
The blend of carrots and bananas can help to absorb all acids that are causing distress to the stomach.
Coriander seeds have been mentioned in Ayurveda to reduce acidity
Coriander seeds have been mentioned in Ayurveda to reduce acidity. Its anti-inflammatory properties can alleviate symptoms of flatulence, indigestion and an upset stomach.
An excellent detox agent; coriander seeds need to be added in boiling water for a few minutes and left to steep in the water.
When the water is warm, strain it and sip it. Drink this tea for a week for results to show.
You can also brew this as a tea to soothe the digestive juices.
Yet another ingredient that works best for pregnant women. You can lightly roast fennel seeds and cool it down.
Store this in a glass jar and eat it after every meal to reduce indigestion. You can also brew this as a tea to soothe the digestive juices.
One of best traditional remedies for acid reflux that is common to every household.
One of best traditional remedies for acid reflux that is common to every household. All you need is a bit of grated ginger and a glass of slightly hot water. Mix the grated ginger with the water and a drizzle of honey.
Mix well and let it steep for a few minutes. Strain and drink to ease indigestion.
While these alternate recipes can help reduce acidity to a great extent, it is also important to introduce a few lifestyle changes that can help you with better digestion that in turn can reduce acidity.
Some of the things you can avoid are:
Sour or excess citrus fruits
Consumption of spicy foods
Excess caffeine or tea intake
Leading a sedentary lifestyle
Eating too many meals or snacking too often
Sleeping or lying down immediately after a meal
What you also need to include are lifestyle changes to combat acidity. Sleeping well, reducing stress, eating balanced meals, exercising, yoga and meditation work towards improving your lifestyle and healthy.
