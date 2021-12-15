8 Natural Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis

Natural remedies for psoriatic arthritis.
(Photo: FIT)
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, psoriatic arthritis is a condition which affects people who suffer from psoriasis. It usually develops some time into the disease.
Psoriasis is a skin condition characterised by red patches and scaly skin.
Psoriatic arthritis is characterised by swelling, inflammation, joint pain and stiffness.
Although there is no cure for psoriatic arthritis, the symptoms can be managed in order to prevent the condition from worsening.
Let's have a look at some of the natural remedies that can help us manage the symptoms that are also scientifically proven.
According to doctors at Mayo Clinic, exercise can help you prevent, and even reduce the symptoms of joint pain strengthening your muscles and making them more flexible.
Your joints won't really allow you to indulge in swimming or running a marathon but you can walk around a park or cycle regularly to prevent the symptoms from aggravating.
Moreover, exercise helps you manage your weight, improve your quality of life and boost your energy and get you a good night's sleep at the end of the day.
According to the Arthritis Foundation, fish oil helps manage inflammation, and people who have small amounts of fish oil regularly tend to have stronger joints.
Many people can manage their required intake by consuming fatty fish like salmon, but it is advised that you consult a nutritionist to know what is better for you- oral supplements, or dietary changes.
A good massage is one of the most common old wife's remedy for anxiety, sleep apnea or neck pain.
Turns out it can also help with stress and pain related to psoriatic arthritis.
According to Healthline, 30 percent of the people have found massage to be effective for pain and stiffness associated with the condition.
You can talk to your doctor to weigh the pros and cons of massage for psoriatic arthritis.
Acupressure follows the same principles of acupuncture to promote stress relief, wellness and relaxation. It is linked with the acupoints positioned along the meridians or channels in the body which are connected to the brain or the organs.
According to Healthline, acupressure can be beneficial in relieving a person of pain, stress and anxiety related to the condition.
Acupuncture is an ancient therapy in which thin needles are inserted into the skin for stress relief, improvement in immune system response and pain relief.
According to US NIH, acupuncture has anti-inflammatory effects and reduces the risk of auto-immune disorders as well.
It also helps relieve stress and pain— stress being one of the contributing factors for psoriasis flare-ups.
Fatigue and tiredness are common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis ,and not getting enough sleep can make it worse.
According to the Journal of Dermatology and Therapy, irregular sleep patterns or lack of proper sleep was one of the cause in 60 percent of psoriatic patients.
So, it helps to set a routine that can get you to sleep better at night. Try exercising in the day, avoid caffeine at night, and stick to a regular sleep pattern.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, psoriasis results in dry and flaky skin that can get irritated easily.
Therefore, it is important to maintain a proper shower routine in order to avoid the frequent psoriasis flare-ups.
Some other tips that can help are avoiding hot showers, using fragrance-free lotions and soaps that are not too harsh on the skin, and trying to limit your shower time to a maximum of 15 minutes.
According to Pubmed, it is essential to follow a healthy diet and exclude foods that can trigger inflammation or other symptoms related to psoriasis or arthritis.
In your daily meals, include foods rich in antioxidants and nutrient dense foods which help manage the symptoms, prevent flare-ups and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, insulin resistance, etc.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying out any remedy or treatment, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)