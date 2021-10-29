Men, Trans People Also at Risk of Breast Cancer: Experts

Men and transgender people are also at risk of getting breast cancer
While breast cancer among women is well known, men as well as transgenders can also be at risk, said experts on Thursday, 28 October.
The experts said that social stigma and lack of awareness hold back people from taking timely treatment, driving overall less survival rates for men than for women.
According to the American Cancer Society, a man's lifetime risk of developing breast cancer is about one out of 833 men. But the signs and symptoms are the same as in cisgender men and women: with a nodule/lump/ulcer/nipple discharge sinus/nodule in underarm and around collar bone/skin changes.
Among transgenders, hormone usage increases the risk of breast cancer, developing typically 3-4 decades after the usage.
A 2019 Dutch study revealed that breast cancer among women is to the tune of about 12 percent while in men it is 0.1 percent.
At the same time the risk in a trans woman (born man but has female identity and transformed as woman by using feminising hormones) increases to 46 percent as compared to the men with no hormone usage.
The study observed similar risk in women and transmen (born women, but has male identity and transformed as man by using masculinising hormones).
It is reported to be around 31-47 per lakh population of transgenders as reported in different studies. Also, they show a younger age at diagnosis, Saxena said.
More than the disease men and transgenders with breast cancers suffer from psycho-social impact because of the social taboo, the experts said.
Many transgenders also remain uncomfortable to be open about their birth gender vs identity or use of hormones, delaying their treatment and survival rate.
Further, breast cancer affects men differently. As they have fewer breast tissues compared to women, the spread of the disease is faster than women.
Factors that increase the risk of male breast cancer include older age, exposure to Oestrogen (majorly used for hormone therapy for prostate cancer), liver disease such as cirrhosis and obesity.
Family history also plays a role as some men inherit abnormal (mutated) genes (BRCA 1 BRCA 2) from their parents that increase the risk of breast cancer. Due to late detection, chances of surviving five years or more after diagnosis are, on average, very low.
