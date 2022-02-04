COVID-19 Pandemic Worsened Cancer Burden in India

As many as 1,392,179 people in India had cancer in 2020. Image used for representation only.
On 3 February, the eve of World Cancer Day, cancer specialists said that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the cancer burden in India in the last two years.
Lockdowns and restrictions on movement during the pandemic combined with the fear of contracting COVID have prevented most patients from accessing cancer care.
As many as 1,392,179 people in India had cancer in 2020, and the five most common sites of the disease were the breast, head, neck, uterus, and lung.
Specialists point out that 94.1 in every 100,000 men are cancer patients in India, and this number increases to 103.6 in every 100,000 women.
They feel that India needs to take a proactive approach towards reducing this burden.
According to a Lancet study, the number of people availing cancer services like new patient registrations, outpatient services, admissions to hospitals, and major cancer surgeries, have all fallen in India starting March 2020.
Apart from this, some hospitals had to be converted to COVID centres and with several hospital staff contracting COVID themselves, this reduced the resources available for cancer care.
Dr Reddy adds that screening should be prioritized for cancer, like it is done for infectious diseases.
Dr. Vaibhav Chaudhary, a Consultant with the Oncology Department at Nagpur's Wockhardt Hospital says that awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment are the three key means to prevent or treat cancer in people.
Commenting on the spread of cancer in recent times, Dr. Srikanth Soma, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, SLG Hospital said many factors like consumption of tobacco, unhealthy dietary practices, and poor hygiene are possible reasons for the spread of cancer in the country.
