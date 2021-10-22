Oral Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages and Treatment

According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic, oral cancer or mouth cancer can occur in any part that makes up the mouth including, the lips, tongue, inner lining of the cheeks, roof or floor of the mouth and gums.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, 49,000 people are diagnosed with oral cancer every year in the U.S., mainly affecting people above 40 years of age.

It is diagnosed when cancer spreads to the lymph nodes of the throat. It is important to detect the oral cancer at an early stage to avoid complications.

A regular check up by a dentist can help you detect oral cancer at an early stage.

Here are some basics of the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of oral cancer to know.