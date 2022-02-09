Painless Chemotherapy? BHU Scientists Propose New Approach to Cancer Treatment

BHU scientists suggest new approach for painless chemotherapy in cancer treatment.
Scientists at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have come up with a new method to reduce pain during cancer treatment through chemotherapy.
The team comprises Nimisha Verma, Department of Anaesthesiology, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University and Vinod Tiwari, Department of Pharmaceutical Engineering, Indian Institute of Engineering, BHU.
They have come up with a novel solution through genetic engineering and nanotechnology.
Cancer patients suffer from severe pain. Not only the disease but the treatment of cancer can also cause unbearable pain.
One such type of pain is chemotherapy induced neuropathic pain (CINP) which is among the most common clinical complications associated with the use of anti-cancer drugs.
It is a significant dose-limiting and treatment-limiting side effect of treatment.
The therapeutic glory of TRPV1 is well recognized in clinics which give a promising insight into the treatment of pain.
But the adverse effects associated with some of the antagonists directed the scientists towards RNA interference (RNAi), a tool to silence gene expression.
TRPV1 is widely present in the nerve cells and it has been reported that the higher expression of TRPV1 plays a critical role in chemotherapy-induced pain.
This study has been published in January 2022 edition of a globally reputed life science journal.
