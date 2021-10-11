Pediatric Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Cancer can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated at an early stage. Pedriatric Cancer is the cause of increased mortality rate of children in the developed countries.

According to doctors at Mayo Clinic, cancer is a result of an abnormal growth or multiplication of malignant cells that begin to infiltrate the normal cells or tissues in the human body.

Cancer is the second largest cause of death across the world but with growing innovations and advanced technology there has been a drop in cases due to early screening, diagnosis, various treatment options and prevention measure.

Cancer in children is not common, but some children are at a higher risk of cancer, typically because of inherited genes.

Cancer is not easily detectable since the symptoms in childhood cancer are quite common to those of other common illnesses.