The Good Patient: Facing a Cancer Diagnosis With a Smile and Positivity

At about 6am, a barber dropped by. He took out a trimmer and said he needs to trim the body hair. I said please go ahead and he started mid-thigh and upward.

He stopped at chest level and was about to wrap up. The Good Patient told him if he has to to do a full job, he better clean it up all. He obliged. And there it was. The body was ready for the next big act.

I was put on to a stretcher and rolled across to the OT Work Station where I was parked in a corner. I watched folks troop in to work till about 7.30am or so. Then 3 guys came and said it was time to go the OT.

The Operation Theatre was something The Good Patient really looked forward to. The door was slid open and in went the stretcher. I looked around to absorb all of the Theatre.

At this point the only act to do was to SUBMIT. The Good Patient submitted himself to every possible God out there of every religion. I submitted myself to my parents in heaven.

And last but not the least I submitted myself to the surgeon and his team of nurses and para medical staff. I was shifted on to the operating table and I looked up to see the famous surgery lights.

Some sight that was. With some local anaesthesia, I could sense something being pierced at my back. And that was that.

I was literally blown away. Two surgeries followed. Colon area through laparoscopy and liver area through open surgery. A big step had been taken.