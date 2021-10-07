Can You Prevent Skin Cancer? Here Are 7 Tips That Can Help

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer that affects people.

Skin cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of the cancer cells in the epidermis of the skin that leads to a tumor.

It is highly preventable and curable if diagnosed early.

The most common reason is the damage caused due to the harmful ultraviolet rays.

Melanoma is the most dangerous kind of skin cancer. But all this can be prevented if we follow the following 7 tips to reduce the risk of skin cancer as suggested by the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.