World Cancer Day 2022 : The Food Way To Keep Cancer at Bay

4 February is observed as world cancer day, and need to spread awareness about cancer diagnoses, prevention, and care is more pressing now than ever.

The statistics for cancer are getting deadlier by the day and there is no doubt that the cost of cancer is very high, and sufferings staggeringly steep.

We all think that with cancer genes is where the trouble often begins but the fact is that only about 5 percent of cancers are hereditary and there are other culprits (lifestyle factors) as well - which up the risk tremendously.