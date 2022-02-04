World Cancer Day 2022: Quotes, History, Significance, Theme, and Posters

World Cancer day is celebrated on 4 February every year to raise awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

According to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), cancer is the second leading cause of morbidity in America after cardiovascular diseases, and 47 percent of deaths related to cancer in 2020 were in people of 69 years of age and younger.

In light of the day, let's look on the history, significance, quotes and posters for the world cancer day.