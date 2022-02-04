World Cancer Day 2022: Quotes, History, Significance, Theme, and Posters

World Cancer Day is celebrated on 4 February
World Cancer day is celebrated on 4 February every year to raise awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.
According to the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), cancer is the second leading cause of morbidity in America after cardiovascular diseases, and 47 percent of deaths related to cancer in 2020 were in people of 69 years of age and younger.
In light of the day, let's look on the history, significance, quotes and posters for the world cancer day.
World cancer day was an initiative by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), which is one of the oldest organisations working to raise awareness, and bring together different organisations from around the world to work together towards better cancer care.
World Cancer Day was observed for the first time in the year 2000, at the world summit against cancer for the new millennium which took place in Paris.
On this day, the leaders of different government and healthcare organisations came together to sign the Charter of Cancer Against Cancer.
According to the World Health Organisation, the cases of cancer has been increasing since the year 1990 and if it continues to happen there will be more than 16 million cases by 2040. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness about cancer in 21st century.
There are various aspirations of healthcare leaders when it comes to cancer, its prevention, diagnosis and research. Few of the objectives to celebrate world cancer day on 4 February every year includes the following:
Making diagnosis and treatment of cancer affordable and available for all.
Reducing the number of cases and deaths from cancer.
Educating and raising awareness among government authorities and individuals to help them take actions against cancer.
UICC also ensures that the member countries organise local campaigns so that the message for world cancer day reaches to all.
Making use of all the traditional and digital tools to raise awareness worldwide.
The theme for World Cancer Day 2022 is 'Close the Care Gap'.
The idea is to encourage people to bring in some change, no matter how small or large to raise awareness and reduce the impact on the lives of people caused by cancer.
The year 2022 shall focus on realising the problems that lead to the late diagnosis, treatment and result in death of the patients.
“Cancer is a word, not a sentence.” — John Diamond
“Cancer didn’t bring me to my knees, it brought me to my feet.” — Michael Douglas
“When you die, that does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live.” — Stuart Scott
“Cancer is the be-all and end-all of the sport, and the only thing you can do is show up to the game with your jersey on.” — Colleen Hoover
“Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul.” — Jim Valvano
