From Chocolate to Nuts: 10 Foods Rich in Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral found in plants, animals and humans. It is considered as the second most important mineral in the human body.

According to the PubMed Central, magnesium is important for the chemical reactions in the body, maintaining a healthy body and the required daily intake is 400 mg.

You can easily meet the daily intake requirements of magnesium by eating foods that are easily available at your home or market. Some of these foods include: