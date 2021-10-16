10 iron-rich foods for vegetarians.

Iron is an essential nutrient for the body. According to the US NIH, it helps the red blood cells carry oxygen to the organs of the body. The daily value of iron to be consumed through food should be 18mg. The body uses the iron from the storage in the body and it is important to replace the used nutrient with the daily food intake.

According to the NIH, if the used amount is more than the daily intake, it might lead to iron deficiency causing health issues like anemia and fatigue. The menstruating women must ensure that they have an iron-rich diet since they are at a higher risk of iron-deficiency.

Meat and animal liver have been a great source for iron but vegetarians have a variety of options as well. Here's a list of 10 iron-rich food that can be consumed by the vegans or vegetarians without a doubt.