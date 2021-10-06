Benefits of Fasting During Navratri

Navratri is celebrated in India with grandeur and joy. These celebrations include a variety of sweets, fasting menus and dandia nights with friends and family. Navratri is the best time to rejuvenate and refresh your mood with tasty foods, fasting practices and prayers for the 9 day period.

Though fasting during Navratri has its own religious and cultural importance, for those with health issues, its essential you consult your doctor before embarking on any diet.

Here are the benefits of fasting during the nine day celebration of Navratri: