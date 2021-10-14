World Sight Day: 6 Foods To Keep Your Eyesight Sharp

Our eyes are facing the brunt from multiple sides these days. There’s an over dose of screen time, the never ending technology onslaughts, the genetic baggage that we handle, the ever increasing pollution and most importantly the poor nutrient quality of the food we eat.

It’s a fact that very often the key ‘eye’ nutrients are missing from our plates.

This can be detrimental for our eye health and lead to early development of severe eye health issues, a situation that is becoming extremely common these days.

This World Sight day on 14 October lets focus on this very important, yet often ignored part of our body.