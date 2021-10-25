10 Foods to Boost Your Immunity This Winter

Winter is around the corner and the risk of infection by cold, flu and fever high. Winter is all about seasonal fruits and tasty recipes but the changing weather can be hard on the body.

The sudden drop in temperature brings with it seasonal fever and viral infections, putting the immune system at work. Your immunity needs to be strong in winters more than the rest of the year.

Diet and nutrition are one of the things that can help keep gain good immunity. So, here is a list of 10 foods that you can include in your winter diet to keep flu and infections at bay.