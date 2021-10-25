10 Foods to Boost Your Immunity This Winter

Foods to boost immunity in winter.
Winter is around the corner and the risk of infection by cold, flu and fever high. Winter is all about seasonal fruits and tasty recipes but the changing weather can be hard on the body.
The sudden drop in temperature brings with it seasonal fever and viral infections, putting the immune system at work. Your immunity needs to be strong in winters more than the rest of the year.
Diet and nutrition are one of the things that can help keep gain good immunity. So, here is a list of 10 foods that you can include in your winter diet to keep flu and infections at bay.
Garlic can help strengthen the immune system.
Garlic has been used in cooking and as a medicine in India since ages and it has various health benefits. According to PubMed Central, garlic prevents cognitive damage, strengthens immunity and helps find various cancers.
When garlic is crushed or chewed, the compound alliin responsible for a distinctive taste and smell helps the immune system fight against cold and flu.
According to the US NIH, ginger has oxidative and anti-inflammtory properties which help cure the sore throat in winters. Ginger has also proved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, digestive issues and nausea.
The anti-microbial property of ginger helps body fight against germs, viruses and bacteria which are the main causes of sickness during winter.
Oranges, lemons and kiwis are rich in vitamin C. It is essential for strengthening the immune system. It helps in the development of white blood cells which helps the body fight infections.
According to the US NIH, the daily required amount of vitamin C is 75mg for women and 90 mg for men. Fruits like grapefruits, tangerines, lemons and limes are rich sources of vitamin C.
Yogurt boosts the metabolism and also strengthens the immunity. You can choose plain yogurt and sweeten it with fruits, jaggery or honey instead of the flavoured and processed yogurts in the market.
It is a rich source of vitamins, minerals and lactobacillus which helps the body fight against disease-causing agents and keeps the immune system active enough to fight the cold and flu.
Spinach is a vegetable which is easily available in winters. It is rich in beta-carotene, antioxidants and vitamin C. Vitamin C boosts the immune system.
It is also rich in vitamin A and vitamin E which helps fight infections and replenish the white blood cells.
Honey is being used for medicinal purposes for ages. According to the US NIH, honey has anti-inflammatory, anti-cancerous and anti-microbial properties.
It helps keep throat infections and bronchial asthma at bay during winters. It can be consumed with oatmeal, desserts or as a dressing on salads.
The dark green cruciferous vegetable which can be eaten either boiled, in soups, smoothies or pasta is a great source of vitamins, minerals, iron, folates, vitamin A,E,C, fibers and antioxidants.
It possesses anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties which is beneficial for the overall health. It helps fight inflammation which is an evident symptom of cold, flu and viral infections during winter.
Almonds can help you fight infections, cold and flu in winters.
Almonds are filled with vitamin E which is also important for strengthening the immune system. Antioxidants present in almonds help fight infections and is key to a healthy immune system.
Vitamin E needs fats to be absorbed by the body and almonds are filled with both vitamins and fats. According to the US NIH, one cup of almonds fills the daily requirement of vitamin E.
Turkey and chicken among other poultry foods are rich in vitamin B-6. The chicken broth after boiling the bones contains gelatin, chondroitin possessing the gut healing and immunity booster properties. It also helps in the formation of new blood cells.
According to the US NIH, papaya is rich in vitamin C, and has twice the amount the other fruits have. We know how essential it has been in fighting infections and speeding up the development of fighter cells or white blood cells.
It also contains the digestive enzyme called papain which has anti-inflammatory, anti-cancerous properties and helps replenish red blood cells.
