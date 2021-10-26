Frequently Feel Bloated? These 10 Foods Can Help

Turn to these 10 foods to manage frequent bloating
Whatever may be the reason, bloating is an uncomfortable and at times a painful experience.
According to the PubMed Central, constipation or excess gas is the reason behind bloating.
What you eat or drink can affect the way your digestive system functions.
Thankfully, there are certain foods that can help ease the problem of bloating and regular use of these foods in your diet may prevent bloating as well.
Here is a list of 10 common foods that you can pick up from the market if you experience bloating frequently.
According to PubMed Central, ginger has the ability to soothe the digestive system. It helps the stomach to empty faster, and counters gas, keeping the feelings of bloating at bay.
Ginger contains a compound called zingibain that breaks down the proteins effectively preventing the feeling of fullness and keeps you feeling light.
According to the US NIH, bananas are nutritious, high in fiber and Omega-3.
Did you know that one medium-sized banana can give you around 3 grams of fiber and can prevent water retention as well as bloating? Potassium in Banana also helps maintain the fluid balance as well.
Papaya is high in both water content and fiber.
According to the US NIH, the papain enzyme present in papaya easily breaks down the amino acids in the body, thus promoting healthy digestion, keeping bloating at bay.
Oats is a great option for people who suffer from frequent bloating and have to suffer from the uneasiness as Oats are high in fiber.
According to the PubMed Central, half a cup of oats contains 4 grams of fiber and fiber helps keep digestive issues at bay.
Oats contain a compound called beta glucagon which has anti-inflammatory property, and helps fight bloating, gas effectively.
Pineapple is filled with nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and manganese that have various health benefits.
According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain that has been used as medicine for treating digestive issues for ages.
Avocados is rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, folates, potassium and minerals.
According to PubMed Central, these nutrients help to maintain the fluid balance and levels of sodium in the blood preventing water retention and bloating.
The fiber rich avocados prevents constipation and reduces the frequency of digestive issues.
The sweet and sour, green fruit which is enjoyed by many as a part of mocktails or salads is rich in nutrients like fiber and potassium.
According to PubMed Central, actinicin, an enzyme present in kiwi helps in faster digestion preventing fullness and bloating.
Turmeric has been used in the Indian curries, food and kadhas for long. They were also an important medicine which helped cure even the injuries and cuts.
According to PubMed Central, compound called curcumin in turmeric gives it the yellow colour and is responsible for curing constipation, bloating, gas and other digestive issues.
Apples are also rich in their water content and contain potassium. Potassium is responsible for maintaining the fluid balance and lowering levels of sodium in salt which is one of the reasons for bloating.
They are high in fiber, one medium-sized apple contains 5 grams of fiber.
It also contains an enzyme called pectin, which helps prevent constipation and bloating.
Cucumbers are high in their water content and that makes it a great food to prevent bloating. Bloating is caused due to dehydration and foods with high water content do not allow it to happen.
Yiu can enjoy cucumbers as a part of the salads, snack or in raita along with the yogurt that is also known to keep the gut healthy and ease digestion.
