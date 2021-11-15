7 Home Remedies for Stomach Ulcers

Stomach ulcers are the type of peptic ulcer disease which that can affect both small intestine as well as stomach lining. Stomach ulcers occur when the thick mucus lining of the stomach is reduced and results in damage of the stomach lining from the digestive juices.

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, the causes of stomach ulcers may be bacterial infection due to Helicobacter pylori, excess use of non-inflammatory drugs, over-acidity, or Zollinger Ellison disease.

If left untreated or ignored, the symptoms might become severe and harm you more. so, it is better to get it diagnosed at an early stage so that it can treated or reversed with a few home remedies. Here are a few ways that can help treat stomach ulcers.