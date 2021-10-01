International Coffee Day: Know The Benefits & Risks of Coffee

Know about the Benefits and drawbacks of Drinking Coffee.
1 October is celebrated as International coffee day across the world.
This day is celebrated to appreciate the hard work of the farmers and traders in the coffee industry but we should also know about the benefits and disadvantages of consuming coffee.
Approximately 400 billion cups of coffee are consumed every year and coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world.
For ages, coffee has been the topic of discussion.. People have been blaming coffee for impotency or mentally illness, praising it for boosting the energy levels to push through a tiring day.
Alot of us can swear by benefits of coffee when it comes to prepping us for the day. But turns out coffee is good for more than just waking you up.
Lowers the Risk of Cancer
According to a study published in the BMJ, coffee reduces the risk of cancer, particulary skin, endometrial and prostate cancers.
This study was a review of 201 studies and 17 clinical trials.
According to other studies, coffee which is rich in caffeine is responsible for a rush of carcinogens through the digestive tract which protects the gut and prevents colorectal cancer as well.
Keeps the Brain Healthy
The study published in BMJ also highlighted the benefits of coffee on brain's health.
Caffeine present in coffee has proved to be beneficial for the brain's cognitive health and stimulates the central nervous system too.
Coffee keeps a person alert by preventing the adenosine in the brain from slowing down the neural activity.
According to the reports issues by the Annals of Internal Medicine, both regular and decaf coffee reduce the risk of death due to different causes and contribute to a person's longer life.
A study in 2012 revealed that 4 to 5 cups of coffee could lower the chances of early death by 12 percent in women and 16 percent in men respectively.
It also found that there are less chances of coffee drinkers dying from injuries, infections, accidents, diabetes, strokes and heart attacks as compared to the non-coffee drinkers.
Accroding to Veronica Setiawan, an associate professor at the University of Southern California for preventive Medicine coffee is rich in antioxidants, some studies even prove that it is the highest source of antioxidants in the human diet.
Hydrocinnamic acids, an antioxidant found in coffee neutralises the free radicals preventing oxidative stress.
They also contain polyphenols that lower the risk of cancer, type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
According to the Harvard Health Publishing, there are around 1,000 different compounds present in coffee and few of them are beneficial for the heart's health. According to the other studies, caffeine reduces the risk of heart failure by 12% and keeps the heart healthy in the long run.The American Heart Association warns the people of the harmful effects due to excess consumption of coffee or caffeinated drinks filled with sugarand preservatives that are being sold in the market. The only thing to remeber is that one should consume coffee in moderation and children must not be given caffeinated drinks.
Over use of coffee can have side-effects on ahuman body.
There is no point about talking only good side of the coffee without mentioning the bad side as well. There is no doubt that coffee has some negative effects on the body as well.
Though the benefits or the side-effects depends on the level of consumption as well and that differs from person to person.
Excess consumption of coffee may lead to health issues like increased heart palpitations, anxiety, jitters and panic attacks. therefore, if a person is over-sensitive to caffeine and suffers over stimulation, they must avoid coffee at all costs.
Coffee also disrups sleep and should not be consumed late in the evenings. The best time to consume coffee is before 2 PM.
Accordin to a study by U.S. National Library of Medicine overuse of caffeine can lead to severe migraines and sudden withdrawal may result in migraine attacks. That is why it is suggested that the migraineurs do not consume more than 200mg of coffee on a daily basis and should try to keep a consistent caffeine intake to avoid the withdrawal migraine attacks.
According to a review by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), coffee increased the rate of acid refluxes when consumed on an empty stomach.
Some studies show that caffeinated drinks can cause diarrhea, loose bowels as well as gastroesophageal Reflex Disease (GERD).
In such cases, people must cut down the amount of coffee and switch to lower caffeine drinks like tea.
Rhabdomyolysis is a condition which causes damaged muscle tissue to enter the bloodstream and result in kidney failure.
This can happen as a result of insect or snake bite, muscle strain, drug abuse, or trauma.
Coffee has shown to worsen the condition of a person suffering from such condition.
Doctors suggest that such people must not consume more than 250mg of coffee if they are not used to consume it daily.
That regular consumption of coffee leads to a habit formation, is a widely recorded phenomenon.
A detailed review proved that caffeine affects the brain cells the same way as drugs like coccaine and amphetamines.
In a detailed study where 16 pople were divided into three groups of non-coffee drinkers, moderate drinkers and people who took higher caffeine intakes, the high caffeine users were found to have more caffeine cravings.
Therefore, regular and high intake of coffee can lead to phsychological and physical dependencies.
