Festive Season 2021: Tips to Avoid Weight Gain Amid the Festivities

Tips to avoid weight gain during the festive season
Fedtivals in India is all about feasts, sweets and everything in between. There is so much to eat and so many parties to have fun at.
You can't say no to the fun times, and the tasty food but you can definitely control your health going off track and make a few changes in your dietary behaviour to avoid weight gain during the festivals.
Therefore, here are few ways that can help you maintain weight during the celebration.
Festivities can run late into the night.
When you stay up late, aghrelin hormone is released in your body that increases your appetite and craving to snack. You can avoid that by replacing high carb snacks with healthy and light snacks, or the best way is to completely avoid it if you can.
Festive season is all about sweets, puris, kachoris and partying.
You can plan ahead of time with all the invites, recipes, food options so that you do not cook more than you require.
This way you can avoid leftovers and you won't end up eating those unhealthy food items for an extra week or so.
Limit the raw materials, the quantity cooked depending on the number of guests and members in the family.
With all the preparations, decorations and inviting people you might get tired and forget to workout or feel too tired to walk to your yoga mat.
Make sure to plan a week ahead so that you can squeeze in a workout or yoga for few minutes. Planning will help you set your priorities straight.
While you cook or prepare for the festive season, it is obvious that you will be trying variety of recipes and host parties for your friends and family. While you are at it, try to opt for the healthier options wherever possible.
Avoid deep frying or excess oil. Try baking, plant based recipes and less calorie substitutes.
Use jaggery, raw honey, or mashed banana instead of sugar. Use dried fruits instead of chocolate chips and make fruit desserts instead of gulab jamuns or rasgullas.
During the holidays, we attend so many parties, meet our close friends and family. There might be chances of you attending several parties at the same day.
Such things put you at a greater risk of over eating. Be mindful of how much you're eating at each party and try to make smaller plates so you can do justice to them all.
Holidays are so stressful with all the feast, decorations, cleaning and arrangements that we tend to forget that our body needs more than those high calorie foods and snacks.
It is important that you have enough water and healthy fluids to prevent dehydration and over eating.
Make sure that you do not replace water with alcohol, soda, canned juices or beverages. These drinks will increase your blood sugar levels and make you gain weight. According to the PubMed Central, alcohol is also linked with increase in appetite so make sure you avoid excess drinking too.
