10 Foods You Must Include in Your Diet To Avoid Inflammation

Salmon, avocado, broccoli, berries, turmeric, dark chocolate are a few anti-inflammatory foods.
(Photo: iStock)
Inflammation can be good as well as harmful for the body. It protects the body against infections and illnesses. But on the other hand, it can also be a cause for various chronic diseases.
When inflammation is combined with inflammatory foods, stress and lack of physical activity, it can worsen a person's overall health. Situations of chronic inflammation keeps the body in alert state for longer, making a person obese and putting one at a risk of strokes or even cancer.
So, here is a list of 10 foods that are anti-inflammatory and can help the body fight inflammation.
Berries are the tiny fruits filled with vitamins, minerals and fiber. The few common berries include blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries.
According to PubMed Central, berries are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins that reduce inflammation as well the risk of various diseases.
According to US NIH, our bodies produce natural killer cells that help in the normal functioning of the immune system. Blueberries increase the production of these cells and strawberries lower the inflammatory marker reducing the risk of heart diseases.
Fatty fish are rich source of protein and long chain-omega3 fatty acids like DHA and EPA. Fishes are the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids including salmon, sardines, mackerel, herrings and anchovies.
EPA and DHA reduce inflammation that can be a cause of heart diseases, kidney-related problems, metabolic syndrome and diabetes. According to the US NIH, fatty acids are converted into resolvins that possess anti-inflammatory properties.
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is extremely nutritious. According to the US NIH, cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, kale and cauliflower contain antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the risk of cancer and heart diseases.
Moreover, broccoli contains an antioxidant called sulforaphane that reduce the levels of cytokines responsible for inflammation.
Avocados can be considered as super foods that contain potassium, magnesium, fibers and monounsaturated fats. According to the US NIH, the presence of carotenoids and tocopherols in them reduce the risk of cancer as well as inflammation in younger people.
Green tea is quite a popular beverage and a healthy drink as well. It has the power to reduce the risk of cancer, heart diseases, obesity, Alzheimer's and other health conditions as well.
According to the US NIH, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant property is due to the presence of ECGC. This compound reduces the inflammatory compound cytokine and protects the fatty acid cells from damage.
According to the US NIH, bell peppers and black pepper are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that make it an anti-inflammatory food.
Bell peppers contain a compound called quercetin that lower the risk of inflammatory disease, sarcoidosis by reducing the oxidative damage. Then the black pepper contains ferulic and sinapinic acid that reduce inflammation as well as promote healthy aging.
There are plenty of variety of mushrooms but only few are edible and can be grown commercially. Few of them are truffles, shiitakes and portobello. According to the US NIH, mushrooms can provide us protection against inflammation.
Then there's a mushroom like lion's mane that helps fight the obesity-causing inflammation. It is best to eat the mushrooms raw or lightly cooked to protect its anti-inflammatory properties.
Grapes are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins which are responsible for its anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, they help reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer's.
Resveratrol is a compound found in grapes which beneficial for the health. It reduces the inflammatory markers like NF-kB. It also maintains the levels of hormone called adiponectin which reduces the risk of obesity and cancer.
Turmeric is one of the spices that will always be found in the Indian kitchen. It is popular due its magical compound curcumin which is beneficial for health and has anti-inflammatory properties.
According to the US NIH, turmeric reduces the risk of arthritis, diabetes and other illness causing inflammation. According to the PubMed Central, one gram of curcumin when combined with piperine in black pepper reduces the inflammatory marker of CRP responsible for metabolic syndrome.
The tasty chocolates can also be healthy. According to the US NIH, dark chocolates contain antioxidants that reduce inflammation, prevents diseases and promotes healthy aging.
Flavanols present in dark chocolate is responsible for the anti-inflammatory properties and they also keep your arteries in good health. Chocolate with 70 percent cocoa or more is better for reaping the benefits of anti-inflammatory properties.