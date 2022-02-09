Virushka Bat for Vegan Meat: What are the Benefits, Drawbacks and More

Vegan meat, faux meat, mock meat, fake meat, plant proteins, or meat analogs - are vegan alternatives to conventional animal meat or meat products.

Celeb power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent investment into Blue Tribe, a plant-based meat company has drawn more eyes to vegan meat and its benefits. This follows closely on the heels of another celeb couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also sinking their teeth into the vegan meat market.

Let's walk you through what vegan meat is, its health benefits, its drawbacks, its environmental impact, and any other questions you might have.