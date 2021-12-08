7 Ways to Detox Your Body Naturally

Know the ways to detox your body naturally
Detoxification has become popular in the recent past and has received a lot of buzz. Detox can be done occasionally or can be developed as a lifestyle by using simple natural foods found in the kitchen to help the body get rid of toxins regularly while promoting weight loss and good health.
Though you must remember that your body is designed in such a way that it doesn't really require detoxing on a regular basis, but you can use these tips to enhance your natural detoxification system. Instead of using any specific diets or detox products, you can develop some habits that help in natural detoxification. Here are a few ways that might prove to be beneficial.
The main function of the liver is to filter waste and help your body get rid of toxins. It helps your body detox naturally on a regular basis.
According to PubMed, alcohol is metabolized in the liver and it gets converted into a cancer causing component called 'acetaldehyde'. Then this is further converted into acetates which the body gets rid of. Excessive alcohol causes inflammation, scarring and fat buildup that can interfere with liver's detoxification function.
That is why it is important to limit your alcohol intake.
According to Healthline, a good night's sleep is essential for a healthy body and smooth functioning of the natural detoxication process that takes place inside the body. According to PubMed, while we are asleep, our body gets a chance to detox, refresh and recharge.
Lack of sleep can cause toxin buildup in the body hindering the process of natural detoxification.
Consumption of fast food is a major contributing factor to increasing lifestyle diseases. The ingredients used in sugary and processed foods increase the risk of diabetes, heart diseases and cancer. These conditions can have a negative impact on the natural detoxification process of the body by interfering in the natural functions of kidney and liver.
Eat a healthy, fresh diet with nutritional fruits and vegetables.
Our gut is also a major player in the process of natural detoxification as intestinal cells help in excretion and detoxifying the body.
Prebiotics, the food fibers essential for the growth of good bacteria called 'probiotics', are responsible for producing nutrients called short-chain fatty acids that are effective in keeping us healthy and rejuvenated. The lack of good bacteria can weaken the immune system and affect the detoxification process.
According to Pubmed, it is important that you keep a good oral hygiene, use less antibiotics and eat foods like tomatoes, garlic, onions, bananas which promote the growth of good bacteria.
Antioxidants protect the cells from the damage caused due to free radicals which are produced because of oxidative stress. The body naturally replaces the molecules for effective cellular processes like digestion.
According to Pubmed, the damage caused can result in certain cancers, liver conditions, dementia, heart diseases, etc. A diet rich in antioxidants can reduce the risk of oxidative stress and help your body get rid of toxins.
Berries, fruits, vegetables, spices, cocoa, etc can help you attain optimal level of antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, selenium, lycopene, lutein, etc
Getting rid of the excess water in your body is also a part of detoxification. Your body may retain fluids due to less water intake, excess salt, or if you suffer from liver or kidney conditions.
According to US NIH, when your body has excess salt with no water- it produces an antidiuretic hormone that prevents you from urinating, thus leading to toxin buildup. Less salt and more water can help you urinate frequently, getting rid of all the excess water and toxins.
According to a study in NCBI, sweating is the natural way for the body to detox. Sweating can help the body get rid of harmful toxins like lead, mercury, arsenic and cadmium, which are just a burden and serve no purpose to the body.
According to Pubmed, regular exercise can help you live longer and keeps diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, and high blood pressure at bay. Exercise also reduces the risk of inflammation which can affect your detoxification system.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying out any remedy or treatment, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional.)
