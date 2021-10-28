It’s Sniffle Season: 7 Ways to Manage Common Cold in the Winter

Ways to manage common cold in winters.
(Photo: iStock)
It is quite normal to suffer from common cold during winters or changing seasons.
Although you may need to see a doctor if your symptoms are severe, in most cases, common cold can be managed at home with a few at home precautions and remedies.
These home remedies, according to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, these are safe and effective against common cold during winters.
Chicken soup is not a cure for common cold but it helps to make you feel better and warm.
According to a report by Healthline, chicken soup, when made with vegetables, from scratch promote slow movement of neutrophils.
Chicken soup helps them to accumulate in the area that needs more healing.
It is also beneficial in reducing upper respiratory infections and can be nutritious if enjoyed with less salt and at a warmer temperature.
There are various foods like ginger, garlic, citrus fruits, and spinach, that have proved to be effective in reducing the symptoms of common cold.
Your strong immune system can help you fight against infections and cold with the dropping temperatures and humidity.
According to the US NIH, regular consumption of vitamin C is effective in fighting off common cold and upper respiratory infections.
It does not affect the severity of the symptoms, but is said to reduce the duration of the infection.
Common cold is a self-limited viral condition, but for curative measures, the dose and method of consumption for vitamin C must be consulted with a doctor.
Vitamin C can be taken every 6 hours since it has 6 hour cycles of metabolism.
According to the PubMed Central, gargling with salt water can help reduce the symptoms of upper respiratory infections, and even prevent them. I
t helps to reduce nasal congestion, sore throat and throat pain. It also loosens the mucus so that the bacteria and allergens can pass out of the body along with it.
You can dissolve one teaspoon of salt in water, gargle it and spit it out. You can repeat this twice or thrice a day for better results.
Low levels of humidity is also a contributing factor to colds and flus.
The viruses are more prone to spreading in dry and cold air.
You can increase the humidity in your room with the help of humidifiers.
Increase in humidity makes it easier for you to breathe by reducing nasal inflammation. But it must be noted that humidifiers need a daily water change to avoid fungus.
You can also have longer showers or use steam, as an alternative.
According to the US NIH, water has been used for curing various infections including common cold. It is one of the oldest natural ways to reduce the severity of common cold.
It is also often called water therapy, hydrotherapy, pool therapy, aquatic therapy, etc.
Hot sponge bath when done by adding epsom salt or baking soda can reduce body ache.
Inhaling the steam during hot showers can have a soothing effect and increase the absorption of oxygen due to increased cardiac activity.
Sore throat and throat pain are common, yet uncomfortable symptoms of common cold, because it often comes with swollen tonsils, difficulty in swallowing and a feeling of nausea.
You can use ginger to sooth these symptoms. Honey can help sooth your throat too.
(This article is for your general information only. Before trying out any remedy or treatment, FIT advises you to consult a qualified medical professional. )
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)