Winter is Coming, But You Can Still Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat can irritate you when you can't fit in your favourite pairs of jeans. But in some cases it can prove to be hazardous to your health.

Belly fat is the visceral fat of the body and if left unchecked, it can increase the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, heart diseases and other health conditions.

Many people do think that having a good BMI (Body Mass Index) is a marker for health, but really thin people may also have hidden belly fat that can put them at risk of health complications. This is especially the case in winters when people find it hard to sweat it out and shed the extra kilos.

Winter is all about hot gulab jamuns, gajar ka halwa and hot winter recipes with lots of spices and ghee.