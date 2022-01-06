6 Weight-loss Tricks You Should Stay Away From in 2022!

One of the most googled question has to be, 'How to lose weight fast?'

And this question often throws up crazy diets and weight loss trends like the cabbage soup diet, ice diet, grapefruit diet, milkshake diet, the magnetic ring diet, the vinegar diet, the fork Diet, Fletcherism diet (which advocates chewing each mouthful of food for at least 32 times, or until it was in liquid form), clip your nose while you eat diet (so you can't smell while you eat), and more.