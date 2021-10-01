World Vegetarian Day 2021: Quotes, Slogans, Messages and Posters

World Vegetarian day is celebrated on 1 October with an aim to promote the vegetarian lifestyle.
People prefer veganism or vegetarianism because of different reasons like religion, animal rights, environment protection or because they're on a restrictive diet to lower the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart strokes.
Advocates of vegetarianism spread awareness the dietary benefits of going green as well as the horrors of animal cruelty in the meat industry through images, posters, quotes and messages.
“Many refined people will not kill a fly, but eat an ox.” – Isaac Leib Peretz.
“Vegetarian food leaves a deep impression on our nature. If the whole world adopts vegetarianism, it can change the destiny of humankind.” –Albert Einstein.
“If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian.” –Paul McCartney.
"Incorporate vegetarianism to live healthily and let the animals live"
"Vegeatrian dishes can be tastier and definitely healthier"
"Veggies and fruits have more nutrients and less calories"
"Become a vegetarian to live longer, save the animals and save the environment"
"Your one step towards vegetarianism can lead to longer and healthier years of life"
"Non-vegetarianism not only kills you, transfers unhealthy genes to your kid but is responsible for the death of animals too"
"Quit non-vegetrianism and enjoy vegetarianism"
"Non-vegetarian diet may be tastier but never healthier"
"Stop hurting yourself, your environment and the animals for your taste buds"
"Follow veganism, live longer and save lives"
"Take a step closer to the world of peace and serenity, follow vegetarianism this world vegetarian day. Happy world vegetarian month!"
"Think of the environment and the animals you put on risk for the food on your plate which is easily replaceable with the healthier vegetarian food."
"Promise yourself that you will try to promote vegetarianism at home and wherever you go. Make a small contribution and push the people towards sustainable lifestyle."
"This world vegetarian day should be all about living healthier, longer and more at peace. So, quit non-vegetarianism and start vegetrianism"
"Being a vegetarian doesn't mean you only have to eat vegetables. This world vegetarian day explore the healthier and tastier options in vegetarian diet."
"Don't forget that not only you but other species have the right to live too. So, this world vegetarian day think of them and start saving lives"
"One day is not enough to celebrate the health benefits and tasty options of vegetarian diet. So, celebrate the day from 1 October to 1 November with a strict vegetarian diet"
"Make a difference in the world with a different decision. Quit non-vegetarianism and start to follow vegetarianism."
"You have no idea how many benefits and healthy options vegetarian diet holds for you. Explore the tasty and healthier dishes this world vegetarian day. May be you never go back"
"Take a deep breath, think for the environment and your health. This is all you need to do and you will automatically step towards a healthy lifestyle with vegetarian diet."
Happy World Vegetarian Day
Start Eating more Fruits and Vegetables this World Vegetarian Day
Celebrate World Vegetarian Month in October
Published: undefined