National Hugging Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes, and Posters

National hugging day is celebrated on 21 January.
(Photo: iStock/ Altered by FIT)
National hugging day is celebrated on 21 January every year and though we cannot encourage the act of hugging during this pandemic, that doesn't mean we cannot celebrate this day.
Firstly, this day is celebrated to make it easier for the people to show their love and affection towards their loved ones and it emphasizes on the importance of expression of affection through hugs. Hugs can help reduce stress and anxiety and make one feel loved and wanted as well.
In order to learn more about national hugging day, we need to know about its history and significance in detail besides celebrating the day with quotes and posters.
National hugging day was created by Kevin Zaborney in the year 1986. It is celebrated on 21 January because people tend to feel low after the new year celebrations and were too embarrassed to accept it.
He also thought such an event would encourage people to be affectionate in public without hesitation. This day was celebrated for the first time in Clio, Michigan.
Since then, hugging has been encouraged and seen as a sign of appreciation, support, consolation, or affection. But it was not always the same, as people looked down upon the action as an indecent way of showing affection.
Now that we know why is National Hugging day celebrated on 21 January, here are some details about the significance of the day and importance of hugs. Hugging builds trust and a sense of safety. It is known to increase the levels of oxytocin which helps reduce the feelings of loneliness, anxiety and anger.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, hugs have other impressive benefits like reduction in heart rate and blood pressure in stressful situations, in brief it can have a therapeutic effect and help relieve stress as well.
"I live in the hope that if not in this birth in some other birth I shall be able to hug all of humanity in friendly embrace." -Mahatma Gandhi
"The most inexpensive gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug." -Maria Bastida
"Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children."- Princess Diana
"If you have loved ones today you should hug them. Memories cannot be hugged."- Marina Bastida
"Where I live if someone gives you a hug, it's from the heart."-Steve Irwin
Hugging is the best way to show affection but during these tough times when people can get infected even by touching each other, a hug can prove fatal and we would like you to stay careful while you celebrate the national hug day. Just because you can't hug anyone, doesn't mean you can't celebrate it. Here are a few ways to feel loved on this national hugging day:
Hug your pet if you have one because animals understand the language of affection and hugging your pets can have therapeutic effects as well.
You cannot hug your friends or people you meet in your office but you can definitely hug your parents and siblings at home.
You can pamper yourself with self care routine, take bubble baths, warm showers, long facials, anything that makes you feel pampered.
You can connect with your friends over a zoom meeting, we can make some use of the technology on this day as well.
You cannot hug your friends but if you can go out and meet your friends over coffee, staying in close proximity of your loved ones can make you feel better as well.
Happy National Hugging day
Hug your loved ones or pets this national hugging day.
