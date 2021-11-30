20 Students Test COVID Positive in Karnataka: Report

20 hostel students test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka.
(Photo: iStock)
The district administrations are on high alert after 13 students of a government-run residential hostel in Hassan and seven medical college students, including an internee, tested positive for COVID-19, the health department officials said on Tuesday.
All infected students of the hostel have been shifted to a COVID Care Centre.
All are asymptomatic and recovering well according to the health department. It has been decided to conduct tests on primary contacts of the infected students.
The hostel students affected with COVID-19 are studying in Class 6 to 10. All of them have been isolated and are being treated.
The COVID tests were conducted on 325 students of the Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute in which seven tested positive.
The district administrations have initiated strict monitoring of the situation and are trying to contain the infection within the clusters. Fortunately, the infectious disease has not spread to residential localities.
Recently, More than 280 persons were tested positive for COVID in Dharwad's SDM Medical College.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)