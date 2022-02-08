5 Lakh Official COVID Deaths in India: What of the Unreported Millions?

Despite the reassurance of transparency from the MoHFW, COVID-19 data, particularly the death count, has been difficult to pry out, and has often come only after pressure from the Supreme Court.

"We are not ready to believe that only 12,000 persons died in Bihar," the apex court had said in January in response to data submitted by Bihar in relation to ex gratia compensation to families of the deceased.

"You may misclassify the deaths, you may not ascertain the cause of deaths, but the fact of death is generally difficult to miss," Prof K Srinath Reddy, chairperson, Public Health Foundation of India, told the Quint back when India recorded 1 lakh COVID deaths.