Living With COVID Lungs & Struggling with Air Pollution: Tips to Stay Safe

As the Air Quality Index crossed the 'Hazardous' mark after Diwali in the capital city, those living with damaged 'COVID lungs' struggled to breathe.

"When I got COVID in December 2020, my lungs were ravaged. I stepped out for five minutes on the day after Diwali, and I was gasping for breath," says Santosh, a 40 year old living in Noida.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI hovered over 400 in most areas of NCR. With temperatures dropping in the coming days, air pollution is expected to rise.