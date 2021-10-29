A.Y 4.2 Delta Variant Detected in 42 Countries : WHO

why the spread of AY.4.2 is a matter of concern?
(Photo: iStock)
More than 26,000 cases of the Delta COVID subvariant AY.4.2, considered up to 15 percent more transmissible than the original Delta, has been reported from 42 countries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
AY.4.2 is a newly-designated Pango lineage within Delta Variant of Concern, which has three additional mutations, including two in the spike protein: A222V and Y145H.
GISAID, which stands for Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data, is an open-access database.
"An increase in AY.4.2 sequence submissions has been observed since July 2021, and as of October 25, over 26,000 AY.4.2 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID from 42 countries, the WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological update.
The majority (93 percent) of these sequences were reported from the UK, where a gradual increase in the proportional contribution of AY.4.2 has been observed; accounting for an estimated 5.9 percent of overall Delta cases reported in the week beginning October 3, the WHO said.
The report added that further studies assessing if AY.4.2 is more contagious or deadlier are already underway.
A "gradual increase" in the proportion of AY.4.2 COVID cases has been observed in Britain, with the new variant making up for about 10 per cent of all new cases, compared to just 5 percent last month.
A separate genome sequencing report of the National Centre for Disease Control report has detected seven cases of AY.4.2 in Indore. The NCDC report said that this sub-lineage AY.4 had caused the surge in COVID cases in Indore in September.
Other countries seeing AY.4.2 cases include Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.
According to the latest surveillance data, AY.4.2 makes up about 16 percent of all COCID cases in Poland, Daily Mail reported.
However, Professor Francois Balloux, a geneticist and COVID commentator at University College London who was among the first to raise concerns about AY.4.2 last week, said the slower rise was 'still compatible' with a 10 percent transmission advantage.
Professor Jeffrey Barrett, who heads up COVID surveillance at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said the data was "consistent with a small, but real, growth advantage vs other Delta".
While AY.4.2 is not officially named, it could soon be called the 'Nu' variant under the Greek alphabetical system for naming new strains of the COVID virus.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)