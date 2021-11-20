Brazil Administers Over 300 Mn COVID-19 Vax Shots : Report

Brazil administers over 300 mn COVID-19 vaccine shots
IANS
Coronavirus
Published:

Some 157.6 million people have received a first dose, and 129.8 million are fully vaccinated.

|

(Photo : iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Some 157.6 million people have received a first dose, and 129.8 million are fully vaccinated.</p></div>

Brazil has administered more than 300 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines since launching its vaccination campaign in January 2021, the Health Ministry has said.

Some 157.6 million people have received a first dose, and 129.8 million are fully vaccinated, having received either both doses or a single-dose vaccine, representing 73.3 percent of the target population, Xinhua news agency reported.

With this milestone, we can say that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is the largest this country has ever seen
Health Minister , Marcelo Queiroga

The Ministry on Friday,19 November, said the South American country has distributed more than 360.6 million vaccine doses to Brazilian states.

On Saturday, 20 November, the government will step up its campaign with the goal of having 85 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Also ReadCOVID-19 Vaccine for Kids in India: What Is the Hold Up?

The Ministry announced this week that the booster shot is now available to everyone above 18 years, and 12.7 million people have already received it.

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)

Also ReadGlobal COVID-19 Cases Exceed 246.6 Million: Johns Hopkins

(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT