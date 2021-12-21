Omicron Becomes the Dominant COVID Variant in The US: Report

Some colleges have shifted back to online classes and exams for the rest of the semester to make students go back home earlier.

The country is averaging about 130,000 new cases daily, a 10 percent increase from the previous week, according to the CDC estimates.

The seven-day average of daily deaths is about 1,180, up 8.2 percent from the prior week, it said.

Currently, the US is witnessing about 7,800 new hospital admissions each day, a 4.4 percent increase from the previous week, the data showed

However, the surge in new infection cases did not deter people from flying for holidays. The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screened over two million passengers for a fourth day in a row.

The TSA expected up to 21 million Americans will fly between Thursday and 3 January, 2022.

Experts warned the US is moving toward Christmas in dramatically different shape than it was before Thanksgiving.