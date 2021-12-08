5th COVID Wave: 'Code White' Alert Called in Southern France

"Code White" alert in Southern France due to COVID.
(Photo: iStock)
The Regional Health Agency of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur has activated the 'code white' alert in all hospitals in southern France, news television BFMTV has reported.
Enshrined in French law in 2004, the "code white" alert entails organisational measures such as mobilising backup personnel and prioritising operations for coronavirus patients for hospitals in case of a serious sanitary situation or overcrowding, Xinhua news agency reported.
"New admissions, due to COVID, have seen a very sustained increase for more than two weeks, both in critical care services and in conventional medicine," it said.
On Monday, hospitals in Marseille reported 140 hospitalised patients, 36 of them in intensive care.
The country's other regional health agencies have also activated "code white" in the hospitals of Lille, Lyon, Strasbourg and Saint-Brieuc.
"Code white" has previously been activated during flu pandemics and terrorist attacks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was first activated in March 2020.
