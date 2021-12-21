How COVID-19 Infection Harms the Human Immunity: Study

COVID-19 attacks the natural immunity of humans.
(Photo: iStock)
Israeli researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, harms the human immune system, Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel said on Monday, 20 December.
In a genetic study published in the journal iScience, BGU researchers tried to find out what causes the "stormy" nature of COVID-19, which is also manifested in an extreme reaction of the immune system, Xinhua news agency reported.
For this purpose, they analyzed for a year, using computational biology, gene expression in patients from around the world.
Surprisingly, the researchers identified damage to the mitochondria of immune system cells, rather than to lung cells' mitochondria.
"Based on the results, it is possible to use existing treatments to target mitochondria and thus improve patients' condition," they concluded.
