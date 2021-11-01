Australia Recognises Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccines for Travellers

Australia, on 1 November, announced that it will be recognising Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine, 'for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status'.

Along with Covaxin, China's Sinopharm vaccine has also been added to the list of recognised COVID vaccines for travellers.

What this means is that people who have been vaccinated with either Covaxin or Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV will now be recognised as fully vaccinated by the Australian Thereputic Goods Adminisration (TGA) on entry into the country.