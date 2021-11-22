Report: Where Do Indian Experts Stand on COVID-19 Booster Shots?

Padma Shri Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman Pan Fortis Medical Council, told IANS, "We should not follow the US in administering the booster dose. Instead, we need to focus on second dose of vaccination which have been left behind. Once we will start administering booster dose, our mass vaccination program may be hampered which we can't bear".

Citing the reasons for booster dose in the US, he said that the Delta variant is causing infections in European countries and that is also a reason for booster dose there. However, India has passed that phase now.