Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 251.3 Million: Johns Hopkins

COVID: Latest Count of COVID-19 cases globally.
(Photo: iStock)
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 251.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.34 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,784,642 and 758,843, according to the CSSE.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,451,767), Russia (8,764,713), Turkey (8,317,394), France (7,346,277), Iran (6,012,408), Argentina (5,300,985), Spain (5,038,517), Colombia (5,021,619), Italy (4,826,738), Germany (4,875,843), Indonesia (4,249,323), Mexico (3,831,259), Ukraine (3,277,772) and Poland (3,143,725), the CSSE figures showed.
