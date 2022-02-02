Omicron Accounts For 99.9% Of Weekly COVID-19 Infections in the US: Report

The Delta variant accounts for just 0.1 percent of weekly COVID cases in the US.
The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounted for 99.9 percent of new weekly infections in the US, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Omicron accounted for only 0.6 percent of fresh cases in the week ending 4 December 2021. This shot up to 89.3 percent by 1 January 2022, and 97.8 percent in the week ending 15 January 2022, according to the CDC.
Several studies indicate that current authorised COVID-19 vaccines could provide strong protection against hospitalization and death caused by the Omicron variant.
In both strains - Delta and Omicron, incidence and hospitalization rates were the highest among unvaccinated persons, and the lowest in vaccinated persons with a booster, according to the CDC.
