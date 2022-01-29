Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Declining but Deaths Are on a Rise: Report

Gujarat on Friday 28 January, reported 12,131 new COVID cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,32,791, while 30 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, eight more than the toll reported on Thursday 27 January.

While the number of fresh cases has been coming down over the past few days, the death toll is on the rise with the state reporting as many as 201 deaths in a span of 10 days.