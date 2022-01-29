Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Declining but Deaths Are on a Rise: Report

Gujarat records 12,131 new COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: iStock)
Gujarat on Friday 28 January, reported 12,131 new COVID cases, taking its overall infection tally to 11,32,791, while 30 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, eight more than the toll reported on Thursday 27 January.
Of the 30 fatalities recorded on Friday 28 January, Ahmedabad reported 7 deaths, followed by Rajkot (5), Vadodara (4), Surat and Bhavnagar (3 each), Valsad and Bharuch (2 each), and Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Panchmahals and Mahisagar (1 each).
Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of new cases on Friday 28 January at 4,124, followed by Vadodara (2,517), Rajkot (1,213), Surat (1,071), Gandhinagar (399), Patan (286), Jamnagar (269), Bhavnagar (208), and Kutch (206), among others.
The state presently has 1,07,915 active cases, of which the condition of 1,07,618 is stable, while 297 critical patients are on ventilator support.
