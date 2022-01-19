India Records 2.82 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours: Report

India reports 2,82,970 COVID-19 cases in a day.
(Photo: iStock)
India reported 2,82,970 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is a rise of over 18 percent from the previous day's count.
On Tuesday 18 January, India recorded 2,38,018 new infections and 310 deaths.
The Omicron infection tally has risen to 8,961 across the nation, an increase of 0.79 percent from Tuesday's 18 January.
The recovery of 1,88,157 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,55,83,039. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.88 percent.
The weekly positivity rate has climbed to 15.53 percent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 15.13 percent.
With the administration of over 76 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage has reached 158.88 crore as of Wednesday morning.
