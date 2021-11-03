Global COVID-19 Cases Tally Crosses 247.4 Million

Global Covid-19 cases top 247.4 Mn: Johns Hopkins
(Photo :iStock)
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 247.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.01 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.10 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 247,447,923, 5,011,786 and 7,106,345,390, respectively.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,296,237 cases and Brazil third with 21,814,693 infections.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,174,077), Russia (8,455,232), Turkey (8,0361,636), France (7,272,516), Iran (5,944,599), Argentina (5,289,945), Spain (5,016,968), Colombia (5,003,977), Italy (4,777,614), Germany (4,634,836), Indonesia (4,245,373), Mexico (3,808,205), Ukraine (3,093,661) and Poland (3,034,668), the CSSE figures showed.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)