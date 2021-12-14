UK Confirms First Death from Omicron COVID Variant: Report

UK sees first death due to Omicron variant.
(Photo: iStock)
The UK has seen its first death from Omicron, even as the latest variant of the coronavirus is expected to comprise 50 percent of the cases in London by Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, 13 December.
"Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.
Omicron now represents about 40 percent of coronavirus cases in London and is set to rise to over 50 percent in a day.
"Here in the capital it probably represents about 40 percent of the cases. By tomorrow it'll be the majority of the cases and it's increasing the whole time."
