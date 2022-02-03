Omicron Can Avoid Antibodies From Previous Strains of COVID-19: Study

Even though Omicron is able to evade most antibodies to some degree, vaccines still offer protection, Sasisekharan said.

"What's good about vaccines is they don't just generate B cells, which produce the monoclonal [antibody] response, but also T cells, which provide additional forms of protection," he said.

The team focused their analysis on the receptor-binding domain (RBD), which is the part of the spike protein targeted by antibodies.