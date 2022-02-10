COVID-19: Anxiety Factors Differ in Men and Women During Pandemic

"The study discovered that frequent exposure to fake COVID-19 news is associated with mental health consequences, particularly for men," Lin added.

As exposure to suspected COVID-19 misinformation increased among men, the odds of anxiety disorders escalated.

Men who reported that they were exposed to misinformation at least once a week were three times more likely to report high anxiety.

On the other hand, men who reported that they were exposed to misinformation multiple times a day, were six and a half times more likely to report clinically significant anxiety compared to those who reported that they rarely or never saw misinformation about COVID-19.