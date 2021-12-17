Total COVID-19 Caseload Exceeds 272.8 Million: John Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases exceed 272.8 million.
(Photo: iStock)
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 272.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.33 million and vaccinations to over 8.58 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,511,161 and 803,633, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,718,602 infections and 476,478 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,201,221 infections and 617,271 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (297,188), Russia (288,240), Peru (201,992), the UK (147,395), Indonesia (143,979), Italy (135,301), Iran (130,946), Colombia (129,295), France (122,156), Argentina (116,874) and Germany (107,368).
